Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $262.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.25.

UNP stock opened at $240.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.06. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

