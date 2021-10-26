Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.61

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.61 and last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 1242287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

The stock has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Value Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,383,855,000 after buying an additional 789,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after buying an additional 4,864,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,996,000 after buying an additional 506,508 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after buying an additional 910,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,650,000 after acquiring an additional 212,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

