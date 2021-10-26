Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.90

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.90 and last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 70657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

