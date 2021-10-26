Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.48

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 466398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $828.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. Analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Berry by 8.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Berry by 2.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Berry by 24.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

