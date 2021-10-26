FY2022 EPS Estimates for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Altus Midstream in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.41. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s FY2023 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $61.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 3.74. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 189.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 284.36%.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

