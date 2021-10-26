Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $241.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $216.00 to $241.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSCO. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.48.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply stock opened at $211.03 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 917,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 459,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.