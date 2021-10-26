Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.
NYSE:GRUB opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $19.84.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.