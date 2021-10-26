Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for International Seaways, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for International Seaways in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of INSW opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $512.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Seaways by 33.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 515,046 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the second quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 23.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 199,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Seaways by 3,871.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 144,916 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in International Seaways during the second quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

