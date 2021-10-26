Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $101.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

