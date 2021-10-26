Dream Industrial REIT Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$69.27 million for the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

