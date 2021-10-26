Citigroup Trims The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $25.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPS. TheStreet lowered shares of The Gap from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Gap from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Gap from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.37.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The Gap has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Gap will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in The Gap by 12.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Gap in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Gap by 376.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 106,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 6.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

