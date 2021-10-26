Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fluor by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,946,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

