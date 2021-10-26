Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.14.
Shares of FLR stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fluor by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,946,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
