Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD) versus Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Critical Review

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD) and Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Shiseido’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $170,000.00 0.19 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A Shiseido $8.63 billion 3.04 -$109.60 million N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shiseido.

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Shiseido’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -6,075.54% N/A -279.35% Shiseido -0.70% 6.49% 2.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Endonovo Therapeutics and Shiseido, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Shiseido 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shiseido beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Co., Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region. The Travel Retail segment retails Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, bareMinerals, and NARS brands in airport duty-free shops excluding Japan. The Professional segment manages the sale of beauty products in Japan, China, and Asia. The Others segment includes headquarter functions, production, frontier science, and restaurant businesses. The company was founded by Arinobu Fukuhara on September 17, 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

