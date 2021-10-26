Critical Comparison: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) vs. Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Etsy and Janel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $1.73 billion 18.53 $349.25 million $2.69 93.89 Janel $82.43 million 0.26 -$1.73 million N/A N/A

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Janel.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 22.45% 73.54% 18.54% Janel 2.02% 17.87% 3.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Etsy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Etsy and Janel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 0 2 16 0 2.89 Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Etsy presently has a consensus target price of $231.10, indicating a potential downside of 8.50%. Given Etsy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than Janel.

Volatility & Risk

Etsy has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Etsy beats Janel on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Janel

Janel Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Global Logistics Services, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Global Logistics Services provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment provides manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

