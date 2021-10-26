Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) PT Raised to 495.00

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from 480.00 to 495.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Yara International ASA from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.50.

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.908 per share. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

