$37.75 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce sales of $37.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.34 million and the highest is $40.58 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 518.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $151.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.91 million to $159.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $232.39 million, with estimates ranging from $198.38 million to $272.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The business had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of BCRX opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.59.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $88,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

