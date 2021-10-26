Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of AVIR opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -24.94.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.