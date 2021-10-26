BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after buying an additional 177,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 271.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after buying an additional 610,241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,613,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $22,740,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.