Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James cut their price target on Royal Gold from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.32.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $100.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.42. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 21.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 11,371.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 91.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 22.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

