Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

WABC stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $66.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,200.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 41,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

