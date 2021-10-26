Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.64.

LSTR opened at $174.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $122.63 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.35.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Landstar System by 55.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2,495.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 181,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 126,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

