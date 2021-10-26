Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Anthem, Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anthem in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.80. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q1 2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Anthem stock opened at $434.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $436.32. The company has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after buying an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Anthem by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

