TE Connectivity Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $147.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.74.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 70.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 256,706 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $27,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

