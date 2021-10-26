Yamana Gold (AUY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Yamana Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AUY shares. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

