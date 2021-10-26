Wedbush Comments on Tesla, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $684.71.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,024.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 533.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $1,045.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,198 shares of company stock worth $67,080,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.