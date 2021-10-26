Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Umpqua in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Umpqua stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. Umpqua has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Umpqua by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

