AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Truist

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE AN opened at $131.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,186,293 shares of company stock valued at $145,892,486. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in AutoNation by 919.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in AutoNation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.