Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.02

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.02 and traded as low as $43.60. Discovery shares last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 7,205 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

