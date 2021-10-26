Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for CarGurus, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CarGurus in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $34.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in CarGurus by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CarGurus by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 9,597 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $298,754.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 106,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,293.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 587,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,716,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 643,566 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,084. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

