Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.80

Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03). Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 8,207,456 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.

About Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR)

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily holds a 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Canada.

