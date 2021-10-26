Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Get Bally's alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bally’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:BALY opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 2.46. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Bally’s by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bally’s by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 122,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.