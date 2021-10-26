Zacks Investment Research Lowers Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of EXN stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.16. Excellon Resources has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Excellon Resources will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

