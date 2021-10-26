FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPFI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $18,044,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,679,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,567,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,537,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77. FG New America Acquisition has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

