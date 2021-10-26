$73.43 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report sales of $73.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.16 million and the highest is $74.70 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $70.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $298.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $300.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $300.56 million, with estimates ranging from $295.33 million to $305.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.