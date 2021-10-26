NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $460.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of -0.01. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that NextDecade will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in NextDecade by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 10.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 69.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

