Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.81.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $59.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 14,310 shares valued at $744,233. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1,059.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 423,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after buying an additional 127,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

