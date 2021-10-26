Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after purchasing an additional 69,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

