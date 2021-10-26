Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.70 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $29.29.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQC. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
