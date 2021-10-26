Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.70 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQC. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,180 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Equity Commonwealth worth $24,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

