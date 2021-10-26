Upwork (UPWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Upwork to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Upwork has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.010-$0.030 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $0.050-$0.070 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. On average, analysts expect Upwork to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. Upwork has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -300.10 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 701,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,603,946.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,785 shares of company stock worth $3,042,686. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

