Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VICR. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.20.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $148.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.82. Vicor has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $152.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 128.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Carlson sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $164,604.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,327.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,139,346. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

