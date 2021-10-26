Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Research Coverage Started at Societe Generale

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.80.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $113.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average is $103.10. Chevron has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

