Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Issued By Truist Securiti

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,986,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 33.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,183,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $301,396,000 after acquiring an additional 298,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 171,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

