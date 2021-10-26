Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) vs. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Head-To-Head Review

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blucora and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 0 3 0 3.00 Upstart 1 2 6 0 2.56

Blucora currently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.35%. Upstart has a consensus price target of $242.78, indicating a potential downside of 32.53%. Given Blucora’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blucora is more favorable than Upstart.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blucora and Upstart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $754.95 million 1.08 -$342.76 million $0.91 18.41 Upstart $233.42 million 119.88 $5.98 million N/A N/A

Upstart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blucora.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora -2.04% 29.83% 9.47% Upstart N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blucora beats Upstart on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in March 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

