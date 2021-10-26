Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) versus Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Critical Contrast

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fairfax India and Logan Ridge Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 N/A Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Logan Ridge Finance has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.39%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than Fairfax India.

Volatility and Risk

Fairfax India has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fairfax India shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax India and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax India N/A 19.28% 15.24% Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fairfax India and Logan Ridge Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax India $712.69 million 2.73 -$41.48 million N/A N/A Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.55 -$35.45 million $0.03 830.83

Logan Ridge Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fairfax India.

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance beats Fairfax India on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. Generally, subject to compliance with applicable law, Indian Investments will be made with a view to acquiring control or significant influence positions.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

