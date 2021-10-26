Piper Sandler Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.56.

ALLY opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $51.71. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,480,000 after acquiring an additional 516,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ally Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,225,000 after acquiring an additional 564,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

