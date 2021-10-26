FY2021 EPS Estimates for ACV Auctions Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ACV Auctions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

ACVA opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $121,740.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,875 shares of company stock valued at $8,566,708 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 397.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,811 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at about $53,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 28,558.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,454,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 540.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,949 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

