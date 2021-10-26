Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) PT Raised to SEK 165

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 160 to SEK 165 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 187 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.33.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

SWDBY opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.