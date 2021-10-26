Zacks Investment Research Lowers Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Roche’s performance in the third quarter and year so far has been encouraging with the core pharmaceuticals business showing signs of recovery from COVID-19 disruptions. The diagnostics division also maintained its stellar performance on strong demand for COVID-19 tests due to the Delta variant and other diagnostics platforms. The increase in outlook was positive as well. Strong growth in Ocrevus, Evrysdi, Tecentriq, and Hemlibra continues to counter biosimilar competition for legacy drugs like Herceptin, Avastin, and MabThera. The Diagnostics segment’s strong performance is likely to continue as Roche launched additional products in the year. However, biosimilar competition for key drugs weighs on its performance. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Roche alerts:

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a $46.42 price objective on Roche and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.71.

RHHBY stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,852,000 after purchasing an additional 307,919 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 67.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,442 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 45.8% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after acquiring an additional 347,533 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 23.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 198,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at $40,037,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roche (RHHBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.