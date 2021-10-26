UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Oréal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.00.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $64.28 and a 52-week high of $95.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.58.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.