C&C Group (LON:CCR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $253.83

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 253.83 ($3.32) and traded as low as GBX 239.80 ($3.13). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 241.40 ($3.15), with a volume of 333,195 shares.

Separately, Barclays upgraded C&C Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £948.43 million and a PE ratio of -8.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.83.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

